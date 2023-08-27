Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.24. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.