Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the July 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 8,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,241. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.