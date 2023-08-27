Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,280,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,703,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 233,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $4,965,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

