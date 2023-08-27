Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

