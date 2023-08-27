Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey expects that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.82%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.