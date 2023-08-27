BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 229.9% in August

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BYD Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BYDDY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,717. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

BYD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

