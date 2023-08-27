Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.