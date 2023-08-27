Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. 10,114,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

