China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head-To-Head Review

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.45 $20.51 billion $3.97 4.93 Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.46 $17.88 million ($1.03) -10.49

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.19% 15.25% 1.39% Perella Weinberg Partners -0.81% 32.12% 13.63%

Dividends

China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. China Merchants Bank pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Merchants Bank and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats China Merchants Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

