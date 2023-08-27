China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Shares of CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

