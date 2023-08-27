Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNVS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cineverse to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Cineverse Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of CNVS stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25). Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cineverse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 143,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cineverse by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cineverse in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cineverse by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

