Citigroup Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

