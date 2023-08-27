City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

City Developments Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

