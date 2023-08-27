Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CBGPY remained flat at $20.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.67) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.67) to GBX 1,100 ($14.03) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.67.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

