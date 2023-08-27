CLSA Lowers Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) to Underperform

CLSA downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
