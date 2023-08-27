Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.38. 1,786,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,860. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

