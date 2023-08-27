Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.07) to GBX 2,600 ($33.17) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.64) to GBX 3,150 ($40.19) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.45) to GBX 3,000 ($38.28) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

