Contrasting Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Severn Trent pays out 98.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Middlesex Water pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlesex Water has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Trent and Middlesex Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 36.50 Middlesex Water $162.43 million 8.62 $42.43 million $2.08 37.93

Profitability

Middlesex Water has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Severn Trent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlesex Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Severn Trent and Middlesex Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Middlesex Water 22.23% 9.23% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Severn Trent and Middlesex Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 2 0 0 2.00 Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Middlesex Water has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Middlesex Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than Severn Trent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Middlesex Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats Severn Trent on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

