Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $7.17

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $7.17 or 0.00027460 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $57.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

