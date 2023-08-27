Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

COST traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $534.01. 1,511,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,098. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $545.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

