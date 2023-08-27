Credit Suisse Group Trims Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price to $25.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

