Critical Contrast: Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Sadot Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming $3.55 million 0.05 -$17.55 million N/A N/A Sadot Group $161.70 million 0.28 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -5.50

Sadot Group has higher revenue and earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming -546.63% N/A -624.66% Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Sadot Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sadot Group beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.