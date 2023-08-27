Critical Survey: Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flotek Industries and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -8.57% -70.40% -19.30% Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Flotek Industries and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flotek Industries and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $192.44 million 0.67 -$42.31 million ($0.54) -1.56 Zentek $39,750.00 3,530.64 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.63

Zentek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flotek Industries. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flotek Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats Zentek on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

