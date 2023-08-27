Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $96.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.