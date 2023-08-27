Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LPG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,976.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,976.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,700 shares of company stock worth $7,160,748 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.