Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 13.87% 16.78% 14.49% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Just Eat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.10 $35.92 million $0.45 14.38 Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Just Eat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $10.31, indicating a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Just Eat.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Just Eat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

