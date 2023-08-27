Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.80.

EXP opened at $179.60 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,246 shares of company stock worth $1,742,121. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

