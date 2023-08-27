Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

