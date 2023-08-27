ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.32 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

