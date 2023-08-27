Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

