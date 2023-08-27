ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $262.62

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $262.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,078.85 or 1.00060897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01267008 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $283.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.