Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $236,595.86

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $79.71 million and approximately $236,595.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,025.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00249058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00748302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00558936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00060810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00117316 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,960,165 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

