Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.