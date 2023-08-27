Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

