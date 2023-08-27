Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

