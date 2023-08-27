Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.