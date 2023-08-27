Financial Contrast: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) versus Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC)

Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edify Acquisition and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 258.36%. Given Freightos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 80.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82% Freightos N/A 5.02% 2.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edify Acquisition and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A Freightos $19.08 million 1.95 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

Edify Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

Summary

Freightos beats Edify Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

