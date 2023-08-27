First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.12. 1,923,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.55 and a 200 day moving average of $487.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

