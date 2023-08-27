Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $124.00 at HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HSBC from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FMX opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $117.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after buying an additional 163,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.