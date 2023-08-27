FY2024 EPS Estimates for Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) Cut by National Bank Financial

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Invesque in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Invesque’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Price Performance

TSE:IVQ opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.