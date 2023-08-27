Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the July 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 14,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

