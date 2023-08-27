Got Guaranteed Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.04 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $39,198.05 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

