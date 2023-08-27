GXChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,746.09 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $25.01 million and $4,746.09 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

