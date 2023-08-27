Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWM remained flat at $25.75 during midday trading on Friday. 12,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

