Head to Head Analysis: FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) versus Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) and FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Macquarie México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 54.95% 8.30% 6.69% FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Macquarie México’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 7.76 $154.39 million $5.65 13.54 FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.77

Analyst Ratings

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties and FIBRA Macquarie México, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus price target of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.17%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

