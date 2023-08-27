Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,692 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

