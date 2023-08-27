Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIBB. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $8.17 on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

