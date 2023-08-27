Horizen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.65 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00026134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $95.90 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,058,394 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

