IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in IAC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in IAC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

