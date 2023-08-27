Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

Iluka Resources stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is presently -326.14%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.